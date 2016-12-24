Thane: Two construction workers buried alive as mound of dug-up earth collapses

The construction site in Thane where the two workers died Friday. Deepak Joshi The construction site in Thane where the two workers died Friday. Deepak Joshi

Two construction workers died after getting buried under soil dug up at a construction site in Thane West Friday afternoon. The incident took place at 2 pm in Patlipada near Hiranandani Estate, when several workers were walking past a large mound of soil dug up to lay a foundation and dumped along the road.

“There was a lot of loose soil in the pile and it collapsed suddenly,” said D D Tele, senior inspector, Kasarvadavli police station. The police said nine men, who were returning to work at the site, were trapped under the soil. In a three-hour search and rescue operation, seven men were pulled out alive. However, two men did not survive. The deceased are Abdul Hussain (40) and Radhakant Parabhai (37).

The police have registered a case of accidental death and begun an investigation into the incident.