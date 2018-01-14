Mumbai: Two chain snatchers arrested

The Mumbai Police arrested two chain snatchers, who they were trying to catch for the past five days, on Wednesday. The police said the duo involved in robberies joined hands while serving sentences in the Arthur Road jail.

Mohinuddin Shaikh (35) and Atif Shaikh (28) are residents of Kurla and Nalasopara, respectively and they met near Byculla station and commit crimes.

Around 9.30 am on January 5, they targeted a Gujarat-based woman and fled with her chain near Girgaon court in south Mumbai. An officer from D B Marg police station said: “The complainant was in Mumbai for an exhibition and while she was on her way, the two snatched her chain and fled.”

They targeted more people that day. After the Gujarat-based victim approached D B Marg police station, a case was registered and two teams were formed to trace the chain snatchers.

During the course of investigation, the police learnt that their bike had been parked on Grant Road and the teams, headed by sub-inspector Vinayak Bhilare and Sandesh Pawar, were deployed on the spot.

“The teams were asked to keep an eye on the bike as we were hopeful that one of the rider would come to take it. After waiting for five days, on January 10, Mohinuddin arrived at the spot to take the bike, following which a team got hold of him and he was arrested,” said an officer. The police team then made him call his accomplice and Atif was called near a fish market at Goldev area in south Mumbai.

“As Atif arrived, he was caught. He had tried to escape,” said an officer.

The two are wanted in several cases since 2015, after they got out of the Arthur Road prison. The duo has been booked under sections 392 (punishment for robbery) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. They were produced in Girgaon court and remanded in police custody.

