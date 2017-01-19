Mumbai: Two brothers drown in Chandivli pond

Representational image. (Source: File) Representational image. (Source: File)

In an attempt by two men to save their younger brother from drowning in a pond in Chandivli on Tuesday, one lost his life and was unable to save the youngest sibling. The incident took place at a pond near Lake Homes housing society at 9.40 pm, when Saddam Shaikh (22) went outside his home in Manu Bhai Chawl on the pretext of relieving himself. The police said that the Saddam had been suffering from a mental condition for the past few days and his older brothers, Aslam (28) and Javed (30), had been keeping a close eye on him.

“So when Saddam stepped out, his brothers feared the worst and ran towards the pond. Before they could reach, Saddam had jumped into the water,” said Inspector Balasaheb Gawte, Powai police station. He added that Javed and Aslam jumped into the pond but could not locate their younger brother. By this time, local residents informed the police and the BMC Disaster Management Cell.

“We called the fire brigade which sent a rescue boat from Kurla an hour later. Local fishermen also helped in the search operation,” said Gawte.

After a near two hour search and rescue operation, Javed was rescued alive from the water, but Saddam and Aslam were found to have drowned in the 25-foot-deep pond. Their bodies were pulled out at 12.44 am and sent to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar for a postmortem, said the fire department. The police have recorded a case of accidental death. “There was no complaint from the family of the deceased as Saddam jumped into the water himself,” said Gawte.