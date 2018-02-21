Mumbai: Two bikers follow Justin Trudeau’s convoy, perform stunts

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at a meeting in Mumbai on Tuesday. PTI Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at a meeting in Mumbai on Tuesday. PTI

Taking advantage of an empty stretch of road near the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, where traffic had been halted for the convoy of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to pass, two motorcyclists followed the convoy and performed stunts for nearly 10 minutes on Monday before being arrested. Trudeau’s convoy, comprising 41 vehicles, was on its way from the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport to the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Colaba when the incident occurred. The two bikers were nabbed at a police picket near the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

The two were identified as Fakkhar Mohommad Haneef Ansari (18) and Mohommad Ansari (20), both Dharavi residents. According to police, the duo managed to slip past the security cordon into the VVIP movement area near Kalanagar in Bandra around 7.20 pm, after which they started doing the stunts on their motorcycles. “There was panic as regular traffic was halted for VVIP movement.

Keeping safety in mind, all respective police stations and traffic divisions from Mumbai Airport till Colaba had been ordered to be on bandobast duty and halt regular vehicular movement. Regular traffic usually starts five minutes after the VVIP convoy passes,” a police source said. “The two motorcyclists started performing stunts on their bikes, but nobody intervened as everyone was stunned. Later, a message was passed on the wireless and the duo were stopped near the sea link at 7.30 pm,” he added. Investigating officers said they were trying to ascertain the location from where the two managed to break through the cordon.

Senior police inspector Pandit Thakre from the Bandra police station confirmed the arrest and said: “The two riders saw that the road was empty so they started performing the stunts.” The two were booked under Sections 279 (rash driving), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. They were produced in a Bandra court on Tuesday and remanded in judicial custody.

