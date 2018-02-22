Mumbai: TV journalist beaten up inside train

A TV journalist was beaten up inside a suburban train on Wednesday morning, allegedly by around eight men. The victim was first stopped from getting inside the coach, and was assaulted once he got in, police claimed. TV journalist Sudhir Shukla, who works with the India TV news channel, boarded the train from Mira Road to come to Andheri.

He was stopped by a group of men standing on the footboard of the train, he told the police. “However, he managed to push his way in. Once the train started moving, he got into an argument with some of the men. When he started taking pictures, someone snatched his phone and around seven to eight people started hitting him,” said an official from the Andheri GRP.

According to the railway police, Shukla was profusely bleeding from his head when he got off at Andheri. “He has suffered head and neck injuries and even has a hairline crack in the collarbone,” said an officer. Shukla was admitted to Cooper Hospital where his condition is stated to be stable. The Andheri GRP has lodged an FIR and is looking for the accused. “Once Shukla manages to identify them, we will make sure strict action is taken against them,” said a senior officer.

The Mumbai Press Club and other journalists’ associations have condemned the incident. In a statement, the Mumbai Press Club said, “The violence goes unchecked despite repeated incidents. This isn’t just our case but a larger public issue that needs to be fixed immediately.”

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App