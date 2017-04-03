Mumbai: Truck carrying 15 cows seized, four held

The Kalwa police arrested four persons Sunday and seized a truck in which they were carrying 15 cows. The police suspect they were taking the cows out of the city.

According to the police, they received a tip-off that a speeding vehicle carrying animals “that looked like cows” had been spotted. A team then reached the Kharegaon toll naka and checked the vehicle. There were 15 cows in the truck. The police then arrested the four people inside the vehicle under relevant sections of the Animal Cruelty Act and the Indian Penal Code.

Senior inspector MM Bagwan said, “We have got a day’s custody of the four accused to find out where they were headed with the cows. We also found a letterhead of a former corporator in the vehicle. We contacted him but he has claimed that the letterhead had been forged. Investigations are on to find out more details.”

