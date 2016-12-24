Mumbai: Trial over, baggage tags are back at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport

The CISF, which handles the security at airports, had decided to do away with stamping of baggage tag on trial basis at six airports, including CSIA, last week. The CISF, which handles the security at airports, had decided to do away with stamping of baggage tag on trial basis at six airports, including CSIA, last week.

STANDING IN queues for getting baggage tags stamped will yet again become a routine for passengers at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA), Mumbai. Discontinued on a pilot basis from December 15-22, the practice has been re-introduced by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) until a feedback of the system of not tagging baggage is studied.

The CISF, which handles the security at airports, had decided to do away with stamping of baggage tag on trial basis at six airports, including CSIA, last week. This was done to de-congest the security check area before passengers boarding their flight and to make the entire process smoother for travellers.

“The project was done on a trial basis last week to collect the response of passengers. Prima facie, passengers and operators have welcomed the move… We have made observations regarding the same and will require time to analyse it,” said an official spokesperson from CISF.

Officials said baggage tags would now be removed at seven more airports, including Guwahati, Patna, Jaipur, Lucknow, Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Ahmedabad between December 26 and January 1 on a trial basis. A cumulative study of the passenger feedback on the system at all airports will be done by January end to take a call on its final implementation.

“The passage had become smoother after the removal of tags. Officials must look at its complete removal in the near future,” said a passenger at CSIA.