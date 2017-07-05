Mumbai Trans Harbour Link to receive land for casting yard soon

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) will be a step closer to implementing its pending Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) after it receives possession of land for its casting yard. The Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) and the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) are set to hand over the land by October.

“On some parts of the land, MbPT structures are there and they are conducting their activities there. But they will soon shift out we will get the possession in October. Similarly, the CIDCO land will also be handed over,” said Sanjay Khandare, Additional Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA.

For a sea-link connecting Sewri with Nhava Sheva, the MMRDA got into an agreement with MbPT last year to take over 27.2 hectares of land on the Sewri side. Of this 15.17 hectares will be utilised for the casting yard on a temporary basis.

The MMRDA requires land from the port trust for the alignment as well. However, much of the land has been encroached upon and MMRDA will have to rehabilitate 317 structures, which include residential and commercial structures apart from some community and MbPT structures.

Meanwhile, the MMRDA has extended the deadline for bids for the construction of the 22-km MTHL to July 17 after it received 3,000 queries from the short-listed bidders. It has received seven bidders for the first and second packages and fifteen bidders for the third.

