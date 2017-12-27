Mumbai Trans Harbour Link: MMRDA signs agreement with two contractors

An agreement for Package 2, with Daewoo and Tata Projects, will also be signed soon. (File) An agreement for Package 2, with Daewoo and Tata Projects, will also be signed soon. (File)

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) signed an agreement on Tuesday with two contractors for the construction of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL). The MMRDA signed an agreement with L&T and Japan’s IHI for Package 1, and just with L&T for Package 3. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was present on the occasion.

An agreement for Package 2, with Daewoo and Tata Projects, will also be signed soon. “Today, we have taken a major step towards attaining faster connectivity with Navi Mumbai and the Konkan region, and towards its development. MTHL is a much-awaited project, and I am sure the MMRDA will certainly commit itself to constructing it as early as possible. The project will open up innumerable avenues in terms of connectivity, communication, infrastructure and job opportunities,” the Chief Minister said.

The proposed 22-kilometre sealink, connecting Sewri with Chirle in Navi Mumbai, will cost Rs 17,843 crore. 85 per cent of the cost will be financed by a loan from the Japan Interna-tional Cooperation Agency. Keiichi Ishii, Japan’s minister of transport and tourism, land and Infrastructure, was also present.

“The Indo-Japan relationship will go a long way as the project is financed by the Japan International Cooperation Agency. We are committed to join hands with India for the development of infrastructure as we strongly believe that only efficient infrastructure puts countries on the forward path,” said Ishii. The MMRDA proposes to begin construction of the project next year. “We should start work on the project early next year,” said a senior MMRDA official.

