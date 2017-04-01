Mumbai Trans Harbour Link: JICA, MMRDA sign Rs 7,910 crore deal

In a major boost to the construction of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) signed an agreement on Friday in New Delhi for the disbursement of the first installment of Rs 7,910 crore.

The agreement was signed by Sakamoto, Chief Representative of JICA, and UPS Madan, the Metropolitan Commissioner of MMRDA, in the presence of S Selvakumar, Joint Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs.

“This is a big boost to the MTHL as we have already shortlisted contractors who have been issued Request for Proposal for the execution of the project,” said Madan.

The first installment accounts for about 45 per cent of the total project cost of Rs17,843 crore and JICA will fund 85% of the total cost for constructing the 22-km sea link connecting Sewri with Nhava Sheva.

The consortium of M/s.AECOM-DAR-PADECO-T.Y. Lin have been appointed as General Consultants for the project.

