Mumbai: Tragedy averted as meter box in building catches fire

A minor fire was reported at Minara Mansion, a ten-storey building opposite the iconic Minara Masjid on Mohammed Ali Road after electric wiring and a metre box caught fire. The fire brigade and the BMC had to demolish a few illegal extensions of shops to allow the fire engines to reach the building.

The disaster management unit (DMU) of the BMC received the first call about the fire at 5.54 pm. “It was a minor fire. However, as it was electric wiring, people were scared and started running towards the terrace. We managed to control the fire by 6.16 pm and electricity of the building was disconnected to prevent the fire from spreading,” said a senior official of Mumbai fire brigade. As many as 60 families live in the building.

According to fire officials, the fire exit was so narrow that the tenants rushed to the terrace for safety. The building also houses a hotel, Al Aqsa, located on the mezzanine floor. A foreign national present at the Al Aqsa hotel was injured after she fell from the second floor. She was rushed to the nearby Noor Hospital and was discharged from there. The fire brigade team is ascertaining the exact cause of the fire.

