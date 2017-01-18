Mumbai traffic cop’s death: 17 yr old gets bail, charges to be framed next month

A SPECIAL children’s court Tuesday granted bail to the 17-year-old, who had been booked for the murder of traffic constable Vilas Shinde. Special Judge Surekha Patil allowed bail for the minor on a surety of Rs 25,000 with a condition to remain under the supervision of the probation officer. The officer has been directed to furnish a quarterly report on the juvenile.

Watch what else is making news

The court has also directed the juvenile to cooperate with the expeditious disposal of the trial and not change his residence without prior intimation to the local senior police inspector. The court is likely to frame charges against the minor next month.

In his bail plea, the juvenile had said there was no mention of an overt act on his part in the fatal attack on Shinde as per the chargesheet filed by the Khar police. Also, there was no intention to cause his death, said the petition. As against the prosecution claim that he had dropped out of school, the boy said, he had cleared SSC and was waiting for college admission. The prosecution had opposed the bail stating that the deceased cop was a public servant on duty.

The juvenile, along with his 21-year-old brother, had been booked by the Khar police for the fatal attack on Shinde. The constable, who was on duty near a petrol pump, had stopped the minor for riding a bike despite being underage. The minor got into an argument with Shinde and called his elder brother to the spot. The ensuing spat led to Shinde allegedly being beaten with a bamboo stick on his head by the elder brother. Shinde succumbed to his injuries at a Mumbai hospital after nine days.

The Juvenile Justice Board (Mumbai Suburban) had transferred the case of the 17-year-old to the children’s court under the provisions of the amended Juvenile Justice Act, 2015.

Meanwhile, the prosecution has opposed the plea filed by the minor’s brother seeking a separate trial for both of them. In a reply filed before the principal judge, the prosecution has said the proceedings in the case of the adult and the minor will be kept separate by maintaining separate roznamas. The court is likely to hear arguments on the plea this week.