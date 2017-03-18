Mumbai traffic congestion: Repairs taken up on 558 roads

Repair work underway at Kurla East. (Source: Pradip Das) Repair work underway at Kurla East. (Source: Pradip Das)

WITH A deadline to complete the work before the arrival of monsoon, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sanctioned work on 558 major and minor roads in Mumbai which has added to the traffic congestion at various points. Apart from being a bone of contention for daily commuters, the large quantum of digging is a concern for activists who pointed out that the situation could have been avoided if the BMC had ensured quality control earlier and spaced out the work.

Apart from the minor roads, some of the roads in the long list are arterial roads which see heavy traffic. In the city zone, work is underway on NC Kelkar Road in Dadar, MG Road in Fort and Tardeo Road, RC Marg, Swami Narayan Mandir Road, and work is expected to begin on LBS Road soon. “We hope to complete the stretch from Madhavbagh till Bhandup Station before monsoon,” said an official.

A major chunk of the work in the western suburbs includes roads like SV Road, Linking Road, NS Phadke Road as well as Andheri-Ghatkopar Link Road. While the roads department is still waiting for traffic permissions for the Andheri Ghatkopar Link Road, contractors have started work on the others.

According to the data provided by the roads department, the highest number of roads are in the western suburbs. A roads department official said, “Of the total number of roads, 144 roads are cement-concrete (CC) roads and work on 61 of them is expected to be completed by the end of May while another 400 roads are asphalt roads of which 346 are expected to be completed.”

Criticising the councillors for delaying approvals for the projects, Anil Joseph, citizen activist and chairperson of the Perry Roads Residents Association stated that the BMC had deliberately delayed the bulk of road repair work till before the elections to ensure people remember the various inauguration events.

Environmentalist Rishi Aggarwal pointed out that in the past few weeks, road work in the city has significantly increased quantity of dust in the air.

However, many activists feel that there has been a difference in quality of ongoing work and the impact of the action taken after the roads inquiry will bear a positive outcome.

Nikhil Desai, a Matunga resident and a civic activist with AGNI, stated that citizens can get better roads if the BMC is able to closely monitor the contractors. “There are five layers in a road and a first year civil engineering student would be able to point out the flaws. The road inquiry and the subsequent action that was taken, due to which I am hopeful that the major roads will be repaired in a better manner,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now