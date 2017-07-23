Mumbai to get less rain next week

Rain likely to occur at many places over central Maharashtra. Express Rain likely to occur at many places over central Maharashtra. Express

After receiving heavy rainfall for over a week, the city witnessed a brief lull on Saturday. While the Santacruz observatory recorded around 13.4 mm of rain, the one at Colaba recorded 7.8 mm. The city is expected to see less rains in the coming week.

Skymet Weather said: “The intensity is likely to reduce, however, light to moderate rains will continue over Konkan and Goa including Mumbai. One or two places over Mumbai may also receive heavy falls.”

Rain is likely to occur at many places over madhya Maharashtra and a few places over Marathwada. In Mumbai, a rail fracture on the down slow line, between Bhandup and Kanjurmarg, was reported at 12.10 pm on Saturday. Slow local train services were diverted on the fast track till Mulund. Railway officials said the fracture was rectified at 12.38 pm. Three train services were delayed, they said. Later in the day, local trains on the slow lines ran late.

