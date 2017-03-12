Mumbai: To connect better, cops get new radio system

Representational Image. Representational Image.

To boost inter-departmental connectivity, the Mumbai Police has equipped itself with sophisticated radio tools, revamping its wireless communication. Nearly 3,000 sophisticated wireless handsets were distributed across the 94 police stations just a few days before the BMC elections. Police sources said the new system is “interoperable”, which means it is capable of working seamlessly across various products and tools. With this, the Mumbai police is moving away from a two-decade-old wireless communication set-up. Officers said the previous wireless technology was on an analog system called APCO Project 16, where the propriety is with one company, making the system incompatible with other devices. It also had disadvantages such as signal connectivity issues.

Watch What Else Is Making News

“The new system, APCO 25 (phase II), will enable more efficient operations. One of its main features is that an operator can listen to two frequencies rather than the existing method of switching to a single frequency at a time. For instance, one can listen to updates from south region and a VVIP bandobast, but both frequency channels will be divided by time slots, depending on what information comes first,” said a senior police officer.

The new handsets are being tested on a pilot basis before more are distributed. “Mumbai has several highrises and these have been interrupting the signal and hampering communication. The signal on the previous system was unable to get through the buildings,” said an officer.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Datta Padsalgikar said the new system would also address the issue of ‘shadow areas’ in the city that several field officers face. For instance, beat marshalls from Ganatra Police Chowky of Mulund police station during their patrolling rounds would lose contact with the main control around Neelkanth towers and R Mall in Mulund West.

The testing of the new handsets first began at Aarey police station in June 2014, but senior police officers claim the project did not move forward due to a shortage of funds. The first order of walks-talkies was delivered in June 2015, with several technical checks done since. The police said that last year, the Wireless Planning & Coordination Wing (WPC), a branch of Department of Telecommunications, allocated a frequency to the Mumbai police.

“Clarity and portability are among the several improvements with the new technology,” Padsalgikar said.

The new gadgets are not only believed to be lighter than the previous ones, but can even be tracked by GPS, officers added. Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO) is a US-based firm working on public safety communications.