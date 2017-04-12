Mumbai: To clean up police stations, city police begin recycling waste

A recycling dust bin installed at Marine Drive police station. Ganesh Shirsekar A recycling dust bin installed at Marine Drive police station. Ganesh Shirsekar

In a bid to spruce up police stations and their surrounding areas in the city, the Mumbai Police has placed recycling bins at several police stations. Beginning last month, the police has tied up with a private firm and has placed the bins at six police stations in South Mumbai, and already, the effects are becoming apparent. Deven Bharti, Joint Commissioner of Police, Law and order, said that bins have only been placed at police stations in Zone I to begin with.

“The police station premises is much cleaner now,” said N S Bangale, senior inspector, Dongri police station. At each police station, the cardboard bins, which are about four feet high, have been placed outside the station house to ensure maximum visibility. The bins also come with instructions regarding the materials that can and cannot be put into it.

“All sorts of dry waste papers, magazines, cardboard and plastic can be put into it,” said Tripti Jaisalmeria, creative head at Viagreen Solutions, the Andheri East based firm that is working with the Mumbai Police on the recycling project.

With no less than 200 people working at any police station, the bin is filled with dry waste in a matter of days. “It is good that we are able to dispose of dry waste properly instead of just throwing it away. Previously recycling facilities were not so easily accessible,” said an officer at Colaba police station.

Once the bins are full, the police give a call to Viagreen Solutions, whose phone number is printed on the bins. “We then ensure that dry waste collected is recycled,” said Jaisalmeria.

Viagreen Solutions eventually plans to expand to each police station in Mumbai. “We work with a lot of housing societies in Thane and had been trying to work with the Mumbai Police. We would also like to place bins in police residential areas,” she said.

