Mumbai: To check garbage flow into sea, BMC to install trash booms in rivers

The floating trash booms will form a barrier to intercept debris and trash. The floating trash booms will form a barrier to intercept debris and trash.

In order to address the issue of marine litter, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is all set to install floating trash booms in the city’s rivers and drains to prevent an excessive amount of floating waste from entering the sea and thereby being deposited on beaches. Of the seven locations identified by the civic body, the first trash boom will be installed at Irla pumping station on Monday.

BMC officials said in the first phase of the project, floating trash booms will be installed in Dahisar, Mithi, Oshiwara and Poisar rivers as well as in storm water drains at Irla, Mogra nullah and Lovegrove pumping station. The floating trash booms will form a barrier to intercept debris and trash.

BMC chief engineer (storm water drain) Vidyadhar Khandkar said, “The floating waste that gets heaped up along the barrier will be cleared using an earthmover or a forklift. We are working on that. To check feasibility, we have already tried this system at our storm water drains in Irla and Lovegrove pumping stations, where the drains are open and people dump waste into them.”

The proposal to install trash booms at seven locations in the first phase has already been approved by the standing committee last month. The floating booms will be placed on the river and the accumulated trash will be cleared up during river clean-up operations.

BJP MLA from Andheri Ameet Satam had taken up the issue in October last year and wrote to CM Devendra Fadnavis and BMC Commissioner Ajoy Mehta, suggesting installation of trash booms. “The corporation spends a huge amount of money every year before monsoon to desilt the major storm water drains. However, garbage dumped in rivers and major nullahs end up on our beachfronts during high tides. The BMC then has to spend a lot of money to clean up the beaches.”

The civic body has appointed M/s Kleintech India Private Limited to install trash booms at the seven locations, the installation of which will cost the civic body Rs 1.17 crore.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App