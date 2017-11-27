Mumbai to appoint consultant for integrating transport systems

Western Express Highway in Mumbai (Express photo) Western Express Highway in Mumbai (Express photo)

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has proposed to appoint a consultant to examine how metro rail routes in the city can be integrated with the existing transport system.

“For six stations of the Metro 7 we have appointed Urban Mass Transit Company to study how it can be integrated with suburban railways and BEST buses. We will invite bids to appoint consultants for the other stations,” said Pravin Darade, Additional Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA.

MMRDA also proposes to construct skywalks across the Western Express Highway to connect Metro 7 stations with both sides of the road, and connect the existing Metro One corridor with the upcoming Metro 2, Metro 3, Metro 4 and Metro 7 with skywalks.

With the MMRDA preparing to launch Integrated Ticketing System in the city, commuters will be able to travel between different modes of transport like the monorail, metro, buses and railways with a single ticket. The MMRDA will appoint a vendor to implement the system in December.

