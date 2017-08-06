Mumbai: Three teenagers drown in sea near Shivaji Park

Three teenaged boys drowned at sea near the rocky seashore at Shivaji Park. (Representational Image) Three teenaged boys drowned at sea near the rocky seashore at Shivaji Park. (Representational Image)

Three teenaged boys drowned at sea near the rocky seashore at Shivaji Park on Saturday morning. Though the incident was reported to the fire brigade at 11.37 am and the officials reached the site within minutes, witnesses reported that they were seen drowning around half-an-hour before help arrived and none of them could be rescued alive.

Fire officials said 13-year-old Bharat Hanumanta, 16-year-old Anup Yadav and 15-year-old Rohit Yadav were all students of the Unal Mill High School in Mahim. “While Hanumanta was taken to Bhabha Hospital, the other two were sent to KEM Hospital. They were all declared dead upon arrival,” said the official.

The police said three separate cases of accidental death have been registered at Mahim police station.

Police sources added that the boys were all residents of Dharavi. “They were playing kabaddi on the beach. After finishing, one of the boys went into the water to wash up when the water sucked him in. The other two boys dived in to help him but all three drowned,” said Rajiv Jain, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone V.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App