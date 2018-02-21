Mumbai: Three loaders held for ‘stealing phones from plane cargo’

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch Tuesday arrested three loaders working for a domestic airline for allegedly stealing phones from packages arriving as part of flight cargo from Bangalore. As many as 53 mobile phones were recovered from them, said the police. An FIR had been earlier registered after a complaint by the phone manufacturing company regarding the missing items.

Crime Branch Unit 10 first zeroed in on loader Chotelal Yadav, and based on his interrogation arrested Indrajeet Magar and Satish Aambokar. “They had figured out the kind of package in which the phones were sent…. Every time the accused would remove some of the mobile phones…. This must have gone on for the past year,” said senior inspector S Shinde.

