Mumbai: Three held for robbing and throwing man off moving train

The Government Railway Police (GRP) on Tuesday arrested three persons who allegedly robbed two commuters and threw one of them off a moving train earlier this month. While the victim managed to survive with few injuries, the accused fled with two mobile phones and cash.

The trio were arrested from Elphinstone Road station by Mumbai Central GRP. A GRP officer said Sunil Gavkar (29), who works with a company contracted by the railways, had been travelling from Matunga to Mahim in the luggage compartment, along with his colleague, on August 1around 4.30am when the incident took place. Four unidentified persons entered the compartment and beat up the duo.

They then took two mobile phones and Rs 16,800 in cash from them. When Gavkar tried resisting, the accused pushed him off the moving train. The GRP formed several teams and started looking for the accused based on footage from the CCTV camera network.

The Mumbai Central GRP managed to track down one Muzzamil Shaikh (19), one of the accused involved in the crime. During his questioning, Shaikh led the police to two other accused, Abhishek Vyas (19) and Aakash Gadlinge (20), both residents of Nallasopara. GRP PRO Callistus D’Mello said: “We have recovered one of the stolen mobile phones from the accused persons. We are checking if the accused have any prior crime record.”

