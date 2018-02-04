Mumbai: Three held for robbery; police say gang of seven trapped men using FB

According to the Deonar police, the complainant, whose name has been withheld, was sent a friend request by an unknown woman on January 8. (Image for representational purpose) According to the Deonar police, the complainant, whose name has been withheld, was sent a friend request by an unknown woman on January 8. (Image for representational purpose)

The Mumbai Police have arrested three people for committing robbery. The trio, along with three others and a woman, used to trap men through Facebook and rob them, said the police. The latest incident was reported in January in Deonar.

According to the Deonar police, the complainant, whose name has been withheld, was sent a friend request by an unknown woman on January 8.

“The woman started messaging the complainant on social media. To prove that this was not a fake account, she even sent some pictures. Finally, she asked the complainant to meet her in Govandi,” said an officer investigating the case.

On reaching the specified spot, the man spotted a woman standing at a distance, said the police.

According to his complaint, as he was approaching her, five to six men pounced on him and started beating him up. “They took his cash, his phone and other valuables,” said the officer.

The complainant somehow managed to run away from the spot and lodged a case at the Deonar police station.

“We had received some other such complaints. Upon investigation, we learnt about three of the gang members, whom we detained.

They have accepted the crime and have said they were involved in similar cases across Mumbai. We are just waiting to trap their other friends, including the woman who sent the friend request,” said the investigating officer.

