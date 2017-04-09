Mumbai: Three held for printing fake notes of Rs 2,000

Image for representational purposes. Image for representational purposes.

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch arrested three people on Friday for allegedly printing forged notes worth Rs 70 lakh in Rs 2,000 denomination.

The police have seized the notes after raiding an apartment in Nallasopara, where the men had been allegedly scanning and printing the notes.

Following a tip-off that the men would meet at Bandstand in Bandra, the police had laid a trap and raided the apartment.

“The accused had scanned a currency note and were then changing the sequence number on subsequent notes and printing them,” said Shashikant Satav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime). The three are Sachin Bansi (25), Jatin Solanki (37) and Vijay Kambli (39), said the police.

Nallasopara resident Solanki, who was deep in debt, was the mastermind, added Satav.

“He (Solanki) needed to make money quickly, so he brought in Bansi, a DTP operator, and asked him to print currency notes,” said a crime branch officer.

The officer added that Solanki then roped in Kambli, who acquired a laptop, a Xerox and a scanning machine worth Rs 4 lakh. The accused had also purchased good quality paper from shops nearby. “The accused had printed fake notes worth at least 2 crore, but most of the notes were not printed correctly. They could only manage to print Rs 70.6 lakh worth of notes properly,” the officer said.

While comparing the fake notes with those issued last year, Satav said the accused were able to incorporate only a few of the safety features using forgery.

While none of the notes were circulated in the market, the police said the accused had planned to sell them in rural areas.

