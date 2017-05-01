Mumbai: Three get jail for abducting, marrying off minor

A mother-son duo and one of their relatives were sentenced to 10 years and seven years in jail respectively for kidnapping a minor from Dadar station and forcing her into marriage. The 16-year old girl had left home in 2013 after a quarrel with her mother and met 45-year old Chhaya Bhosale at Dadar station. Bhosale convinced her that she would take her home, but instead took her to Pune. She then took the minor to a village in Satara and introduced her to a relative. The victim was then forcefully married to the relative’s 30-year old son, who was already married twice.

After over two years, the victim was helped by a neighbour, who gave her money to come to Mumbai. She returned home and informed her mother about her ordeal, after which an FIR was filed. The girl told the court that she had lived with the accused for two years and was subjected to physical and sexual abuse. She said that she was regularly harassed and compelled to beg for a living to support the accused and his family. She said that as she was unfamiliar with the area she was living in and spoke a different language, she could not seek help to escape. She had also once been thrown into a river by the accused and sustained injuries.

The defence advocates claimed that the girl had voluntarily gone with Bhosale and had given her consent to the marriage but had returned and filed the complaint after she learnt that her ‘husband’ was married twice before. The court ruled that as the victim was alone and scared in an unknown place, she might have kept mum and not resisted the marriage. “It does not mean that the victim has given consent for marriage,” the court ruled.

The court also ruled that as per provisions of the Hindu Marriage Act, marriage with more than one person is itself an offence, and the minor’s marriage was declared null and void. “In a city like Mumbai, such type of incidents (have) increased day by day. So many gangs of beggars kidnap minor girls and involve them in illegal activities. It is necessary to deter the like-minded people who are committing such offences,” the court ruled.

It convicted the mother-son duo under Sections 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage), 376 (rape) under the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Child Marriage Act and sentenced them to 10 years’ imprisonment. Bhosale was convicted for kidnapping and sentenced to a seven-year prison term.

