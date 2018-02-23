Mumbai: Three-day literature festival kicks off

Aparna Sen stressed its high time cinema understood the importance of having female gaze because the world needs gentler and more inclusive storytelling now more than ever. Aparna Sen stressed its high time cinema understood the importance of having female gaze because the world needs gentler and more inclusive storytelling now more than ever.

The fourth edition of The LIC Gateway Litfest, an annual platform that celebrates literature in regional languages, kicked off on Thursday at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), Nariman Point. This year, the theme of the three-day festival, which will end on February 24, is “Women Power of Indian Literature” and focuses on the work of women writing in 20 different Indian languages.

The keynote address, by filmmaker and actor Aparna Sen, emphasised the importance of the “female gaze” that is best expressed in works by women writers. Mumbai-based poet Anju Makhija said: “English writers don’t get a chance to meet regional writers. So, this would give me an opportunity to learn and interact with regional writers and learn what’s happening in regional literature.”

Marathi poet and leading Dalit feminist Pradnya Daya Pawar, who is attending the festival for the first time, said plurality of voice and experience represented in the festival is what interests her. “When any woman writes, it is very significant and especially when it is a Dalit woman writer. The voices that different women authors would raise in the festival is an encouraging and welcome step,” she said.

One of the biggest draws at the festival is Bengali writer Baby Haldar, who shot to fame with her account of her life as a domestic help and who was presented with the Gateway LitFest Woman Writer of the Year Award. Over the next two days, women writers from diverse backgrounds, like Nalini Jameela, Temsula Ao, Meenakshi Reddy Madhavan, Rana Ayyub and Aswathy Sasikumar, will speak on a number of issues affecting women in not just literature, but other spheres, such as theatre and politics.

