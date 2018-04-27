Mumbai: This long weekend, tour firms record 70 per cent increase in solo travels

While travellers are heading for a quick break to Goa, Shirdi, Ooty, Pune and Nagpur, international bookings to Dubai, Singapore and Colombo have also recorded a rise. While travellers are heading for a quick break to Goa, Shirdi, Ooty, Pune and Nagpur, international bookings to Dubai, Singapore and Colombo have also recorded a rise.

AHEAD OF the long weekend beginning Saturday — Monday being Buddha Purnima — travel websites have recorded a 70 per cent increase in residents undertaking solo trips. Air and road bookings to popular domestic destinations have witnessed good demand, the portals said.

Balu Ramachandran, head of air and distribution at Cleartrip, said it appears that travellers had planned well ahead. “Fifty-six per cent of domestic and 62 per cent of international bookings were made more than three weeks in advance. While 64 per cent of the bookings are for solo air travel, couples account for 18 per cent and groups 18 per cent of the total mix. These could include those travelling for leisure and people heading back to meet families,” he added.

While travellers are heading for a quick break to Goa, Shirdi, Ooty, Pune and Nagpur, international bookings to Dubai, Singapore and Colombo have also recorded a rise.

According to travelyaari.com, while bus bookings to destinations such as Pune, Nagpur and Amravati have increased by 40 per cent, solo travelers are more in number. Sameer Bhatia, head of marketing, ePayLater, which allows passengers to pay on credit, said budget travellers are increasingly adopting this trend.

Varun Gupta, CEO of Goomo, said: “We have seen a 14 per cent rise in the number of people travelling to Mumbai, while 35 per cent of customers from the city have made bookings for popular getaway destinations. As summers holidays are about to begin, there is a huge demand for bookings in hotels across all major hill stations.”

Travellers said they planned their trips early to avoid the rush. “We are starting our road trip to Goa Friday to avoid the rush on the highway. While returning, we plan to leave on Sunday morning for the same reason,” said Kashi Gupta, a software professional who is heading out with friends.

Officials from the highway traffic police department said patrolling will be stepped up along popular highways, including the Mumbai-Goa and Munbai Pune expressways, on Friday evening and Sunday morning to manage the rush.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App