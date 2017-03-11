Mumbai: This Holi, green is city’s preferred shade

Holi celebrations at Jidda Dharmaveer Anand Dighe School for special children in Thane. Deepak Joshi Holi celebrations at Jidda Dharmaveer Anand Dighe School for special children in Thane. Deepak Joshi

In the annual run-up to the festival of colours, makeshift stalls displaying mounds of multiple hues dot the city’s footpaths. This Holi, however, the street vendors are considerably fewer. Instead, stores have set up sales specifically catering to Holi festivities.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Bright packages promise that the colours are “specially for kids” and “skin friendly”, among other catchphrases now popular among the environmentally conscious. Raju, who owns a store near Matunga Station, has in his collection of festive goods water guns, plastic pouches of gulaal and organic colours with the label ‘Holi ke Rang’, manufactured by Pidilite.

“Customers are opting for organic colours over regular options. But gulaal is still in demand as it is used in rituals,” said Raju, who sells the red powder at his store. When asked whether the sale of water guns, popularly known as pichkaris, has seen a slump in times of water shortage, he said, “People don’t seem bothered. We are selling them as much as we usually do.”

Part of the festival’s commercial side has also shifted online. Brands manufacturing organic products have adopted the idea of eco-friendly celebrations as a business motto.

Mana Chatterjee, founder of Green Practices, an eco-friendly lifestyle label, has been spending the past few months in her quaint office in Sion negotiating bulk orders of colours, manufactured using natural ingredients.

“We begin preparing for Holi five months in advance, as the required ingredients are seasonal. We use beetroot, rice, arrowroot, indigo flowers to make the colours, and it is a time-consuming process,” said Chatterjee, adding she has employed women in rural Maharashtra to produce the colours.

Green Practices offers seven shades, which look as bright as the commonly found colours in the market. “But the customers are dissatisfied with the shade of pink we have, which is made from beetroot. They prefer shocking pink,” she adds.

While she does admit that organic colours fall on the higher end of the pricing scale, she urges Holi revelers to look at the cost borne by the environment if they use chemical colours.

“If you calculate the cost with the damage borne by the planet due to toxic colours, my colours are far cheaper,” says Chatterjee, who has sold orders weighing 2,000 kg this Holi season.

Housing societies are also taking an initiative to be eco-friendly. “Every Holi, residents use only non-toxic colours from Rangeela. Even outsiders who join our celebrations are discouraged from using chemical colours,” said Shivani Lalan, a resident of Mulund.

But convenience often trumps the less obvious, long-term concern regarding environmental damage. Says Rachna Tarani, “Since we have a small-scale celebration, we simply buy the colours that are easily available in the neighbourhood shop. As for the concern about toxicity in gulaal colours, there is always the good old oil which protects the skin.”

In the wholesale market outside Masjid Bunder Station, Rafeeq’s stall has an array of colours in plastic packets and spray cans. The descriptions make no promise about safety. In fact, the chemical dye, “Rhodamine” is boldly lettered on the packs. “Sales are terrible. It is as good as nothing,” said a morose Rafeeq as passersby walk away after a cursory glance at the colourful wares.

Stalls located a few feet away have a different story to tell. “50 Rupees per kilo” yells a vendor whose skin is coated with bright shades intermingling with sweat — both a result of spending hours under the sun surrounded with burlap sacks filled with powdered shades which loudly proclaim Holi’s arrival.

People jostle for space and attention of the busy vendors, men and women who hail from Vapi, Gujarat. No customer asks the sellers about the quality or the source of the shades. Price is the only deal-breaker and the rockbottom prices at Masjid Bunder are the reason why scores flock to this market this time of the year.