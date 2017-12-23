Mumbai: This Christmas, home chefs have their hands full with orders

Christmas carol services at Afghan Church in Colaba on Friday. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran) Christmas carol services at Afghan Church in Colaba on Friday. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Home chefs across the city have tightened their aprons to bring traditional recipes, handed down through generations, to the table this Christmas. Even as restaurants, department stores and malls are dishing out Christmas specials, those awaiting a slice of tradition this festive season have kept the order books of home chefs full.

Neil Fernandes (57), a home chef from Carter Road, Bandra, has been in the business of cooking traditional food for the past 25 years. Explaining the rising demand for homemade roasted chicken and sorpotel, Fernandes thinks there will always be a consistent demand for home-cooked food since these traditional dishes are hard to find on the streets.

“The recipes are authentic and the same dishes were cooked by my mother and grandmother. They are almost 150-year-old recipes, all within the family,” he said. Fernandes has packed 15-20 kilograms of sorpotel in the past few days and started receiving orders one month ago.

Angie D’Souza (24), a Goan home chef from Marol, said, “There is an increase in bulk orders a week before Christmas. I think it’s because more people have started appreciating the novelty of Christmas and are celebrating it. It is festive, comfort food, after all. I wake up early in the morning before work and start cooking the dishes.”

D’Souza, popular for her pork roast and milk-cream sweets, explained: “Customers do want to go for brands. But on the other hand, there are some that want the less commercialised, traditional, homemade food like marzipan or pork roast because they are bored of everyday cakes and biryanis.”

Similarly, freelancing musician Mavoureen Peters, owner of Mavs Cakes and Bakes, Bandra, is up at 6 am every day to decorate her gingerbread men and works until late to ensure that her orders have been dispatched. She says, “The demand for these dishes has definitely risen over the years since there are so many pre-Christmas parties now.”

Peters added, “Our Christmas specials include the traditional English fruit cake soaked in rum and slow-roasted pork with orange marmalade. I think customers like them because our quality is good and they trust us with the flavors. Their celebration is in our hands and therefore, everything here is cooked with passion.”

By following traditional family recipes, these home chefs have incorporated their cultural backgrounds into the food they make. For instance, D’Souza’s father is from Goa and her mother is from Mumbai. She believes it has helped her understand a wider range of flavors. Peters’ Irish mother handed down her family’s traditional Vindaloo recipe to her daughter. Fernandes, too, modified his mother’s old recipes by mixing elements from different regions of India to create his own version of chicken cafreal.

“Food is one of the best ways to keep traditions alive,” says Peters, as she hopes that her daughters learn her family recipes and open their own eateries someday.

