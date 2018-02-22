Thane: City of lakes debates over boating

TMC wants to make Kausa lake a tourist attraction. (Deepak Joshi) TMC wants to make Kausa lake a tourist attraction. (Deepak Joshi)

Thane is known as the city of lakes but boating in a lake in Kausa has become a point of discord among the Thane Municipal Corporation, the private company supposed to run a boating service and residents of the area. In Kausa, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) wants to make the lake a tourist attraction. But while the TMC and the private company are yet to agree on whether or not boating should be started, some residents have raised a stink, saying the lake should be cleaned first.

“I was so shocked to see boats and other equipment lying on one side of the lake while I was on my morning walk,” said resident Alamgir Khan (65). “While it is a good thing, the lake first needs deep cleaning as it has been a garbage dump for some time.”

Another resident, Riffat Bano (45), said boating was actually a cause for concern. “The children want boating but I am not sure how safe or hygienic it is,” she said. However, some residents believe boating could be an encouraging step. Akbar Pathan, who runs a shop near the lake, said, “Once the lake is used, less people would throw garbage here. Even the multiple business owners will start keeping their place clean and it can become a nice hub.”

Manisha Pradhan, TMC pollution control officer, accepted that the lake was dirty, but denied that boating activity had begun.

“We have entered into a five-year contract with a private entity. Due tenders were issued and that is how the private entity was selected. He is allowed to do boating and fishing there, but he will have to first clean the lake and make it acceptable. He will also be responsible for maintenance of the lake. The process of cleaning the lake is going on and boating will eventually start after we have approved it. The TMC will then share the profit,” she said.

However, a boat manager on the spot contradicted her. “The cleanliness will be looked after by the TMC as it is their project. The contract is given to Manish Thanekar and he has employed us to oversee boating activities,” said Imran Surmai. “We started boating about a month back. We charge Rs 60 for a half-hour ride,” he said, adding the boatmen could make over Rs 1,500 a day on the weekends.

Pradhan, however, insisted boating had not begun. “Yes, the boats are there, but they are for trials,” she said.

Kausa residents are also not sure if they wish to go boating in their neighbouring lake. “I don’t know how much they will earn. The local people won’t go for sure as the water is too dirty to even put one’s hand in,” said resident Shahnawaz Pathan.

