Mumbai teen faked kidnapping, say police

A 14-year-old girl, who went missing from her home in Navi Mumbai and claimed to have been abducted by four men in a van on Friday, faked her kidnapping, police said. The girl was found on Friday night after she called her father from a medical store near Sanpada railway station and returned home on her own.

According to police, the girl had recently befriended a boy living in Rajasthan on social media, and had planned to meet him on Friday. “However, she knew that her parents would not approve, so made up the story of the kidnapping,” said a senior police officer.

After the girl went missing from her home on Friday evening, her family began searching for her. The girl’s brother, who knew of his sister’s whereabouts, began to worry when police became involved and contacted her, police said.

