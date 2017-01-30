Mumbai: ‘TEDxDharavi’ lecture on February 5 to focus on industrial wastes

Less than a year after a massive blaze in the Deonar dumping ground was captured on satellite images, a lecture in Dharavi, Asia’s largest slum, will focus on industrial wastes and how to coax industries to learn to be responsible for their effluents.

The lecture will be delivered by Dr R Vasudevan, dean at Thiagarajar College of Engineering in Madurai, and also known as India’s plastic man for his research on use of plastic wastes in road-laying technology. Vasudevan’s lecture will be one in the series of talks to be held on February 5, as part of TEDxDharavi, an independently organised TED event.

Raghuveer Surupa, one of the organisers of TEDxDharavi, said that the event would be themed on an effort to “reimagine and redefine” Asia’s largest shanty-town. “Reimagine, because this resource-constrained area has such high potential and productivity. And redefine, because there’s a new lot of Dharavi residents who fight the odds to bring change to their fellow-inhabitants,” Surupa, an IIM alumnus who has organised previous TEDx talks including TEDxIIMRanchi, TEDxPfizerMumbai and mentored TEDxBITSHyderabad, said.

Taking inspiration from innovations originating out of the slum, TEDxDharavi would host innovators and speakers from different walks of life, including some from Dharavi itself and others who might have fresh ideas for Dharavi. The speakers include Padma awardee Jockin Arputham, who has worked to organise slum dwellers; Dr R Vasudevan, whose innovations with plastic will be interesting for Dharavi’s huge recycling industry; Akash Dhangar, who founded hip-hop group SlumGods; Akshay Abraham, who runs Project Khel that teaches life lessons through games; among others.

“Using plastic waste for laying roads is a tested solution, for these roads have a life of not less than 10 years, with no potholes. We require one tonne of plastic waste for 1 km road, and India has 41 lakh km of roads. So we do not have anywhere near enough plastic waste,” said Dr Vasudevan, acknowledging that Dharavi’s recycling industry can learn from the Tamil Nadu model where self-help groups of women collect plastic waste, use shredders purchased with government aid to process the waste and then sell this plastic waste. “It is possible to use all plastic waste effectively, the problem is in implementation,” he said.

Also speaking would be Eashan Thakrar, the 18-year-old London-based founder of The Youth Project, a 1,500-strong network of young people keen to make a difference through social entrepreneurship.

‘I’m looking forward to speaking at TEDxDharavi because it’s a platform that can genuinely be used to bring about change. Dharavi is an undervalued community and people take for granted how much innovation happens there. For me, as a young person, I know that there can be barriers to following your dreams but I don’t believe there is any barrier great enough to stop you. This is the message I want to get across in my talk,” Thakrar said.

Incidentally, the talks would be held at Maharashtra Nature Park in Mahim, one of the city’s best examples of public space reclaimed and repurposed, a former garbage dump that now houses a large species of butterflies, flora and fauna.

Tickets for TEDxDharavi event are available at Mera Events.