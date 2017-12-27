Mumbai: Technical glitch on harbour line delays trains

Navi Mumbai Panvel -Belapur local harbour railway overhead wire broke Tuesday affecting train services in the morning. Narendra Vaskar Navi Mumbai Panvel -Belapur local harbour railway overhead wire broke Tuesday affecting train services in the morning. Narendra Vaskar

AS MANY as 30 local train services were fully or partially cancelled on the Harbour line of the Central Railway Tuesday due to a technical failure that disrupted operations between Nerul and Belapur. As a result, commuters travelling during the morning rush hour suffered long delays.

Services towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on the Harbour line were disrupted for 20 minutes due to the technical issue. Services beyond Vashi station, towards Panvel, remained affected for at least two hours.

The Central Railway had earlier observed a 17-hour mega block, starting December 24, for the construction of Phase 1 of the Belapur-Seawoods-Uran railway line.

“The pantograph of PLVD-7 Vadala-Panvel local got entangled at Platform 1 of Belapur station at 9.40 am. Due to this, overhead equipment tripped on the up-line also. While traffic on the up direction resumed at 9.55 am, services in the down direction took time to come to normalcy,” a senior railway official said of Tuesday’s delays on the Harbour line.

Commuters stuck on trains between Belapur and Nerul stations, were seen walking on the railway tracks to reach Vashi station. “I had to take a day off on December 25 because the Railways had observed a mega block of train services. While this can be understood, services were equally delayed today. Railway authorities take us for granted all the time. How are we supposed to reach office on time if train services remain delayed like this?” asked Akash Jodge, a software professional heading to CSMT from Belapur railway station.

Many complained that no proper passenger announcements were made at railway stations to alert commuters about the disruption. “I later realised Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport buses were arranged to ferry us. If the Railways had informed us, I would not have waited for their local train to start,” said Atikh Rashid, who was heading to Vadala for work. He said he waited for an hour inside a train until it started.

“Harbour line and Trans Harbour line services were running between CSMT-Nerul during the disruption. Traffic has been restored. Passengers were allowed to travel via Trans Harbour and Mainline during this period of disruption. The evening peak hour remained on schedule,” a railway official said.

