Mumbai: Teacher arrested for ‘molesting’ student

A teacher was arrested on Saturday for allegedly molesting a student at a college in Ghatkopar earlier this month.

The student, who studies in class 11, had approached the teacher for help after failing a subject. An officer at Pant Nagar police station said that on March 8, the teacher, Imran Khan, called the student to meet him in a classroom.

According to the police, Khan allegedly offered to increase the student’s marks if she kissed him. The traumatised girl ran home from college and did not confide in her parents until Saturday. They approached the police station on Saturday afternoon, where a case of molestation under the Indian Penal Code and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was registered against Khan.

Akhilesh Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone VII, said that Khan had been placed under arrest.

