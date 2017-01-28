National-level diver commits suicide: Police

A 23-year-old national-level diver allegedly committed suicide in her one-room flat in Worli Naka area on Thursday, police said. Tanika Dhara worked as a junior clerk with Western Railway and had won a silver medal in the 70th National Aquatics Games in Kerala. According to N M Joshi Marg police, she hanged herself from the window grille. A case of accidental death has been registered.

“On Thursday, Dhara’s friend tried to call her. When she did not answer after repeated attempts, the friend visited her home and broke open the door,” an officer said.

According to the police, Dhara left no suicide note behind. “It is a case of suicide. We are inquiring with her friends about possible reasons,” the officer added.

Dhara lived in alone in a flat on Ganpat Rao Kadam Marg. . Her parents reportedly live in Kolkata and have been informed about her death. She had joined the WR in 2015 and had chosen not to live in government quarters, officers said.