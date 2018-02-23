Mumbai: Plan for taller buildings around Metro, rail routes back on track

The civic body had said that providing “high FSI around transit corridors” would make the already congested station areas more congested. File The civic body had said that providing “high FSI around transit corridors” would make the already congested station areas more congested. File

The proposal to permit higher densities of population for development along Mumbai’s transit corridors in back on the table. While the Mumbai municipality’s new draft development plan had rejected the higher floor space index (FSI) model, sources said the state government is keen to impose it.

FSI is a development tool that defines the extent of construction permissible on a plot. It is a ratio of the permissible built-up area to the plot area. On the ground it means that if the authority concerned decides to raise the FSI, it will lead to construction of taller buildings.

When a scrutiny committee for the development plan appointed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met to review the new development control regulations on Thursday, there was intensive discussion regarding the proposal to permit higher densities of population around the transit corridors.

The civic body had earlier rejected the demand while approving the draft development plan (DP 2034). In the development plan report, municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta had said that the “idea of providing high FSI around transit corridors was flawed in many ways, as it would make the already congested station areas more congested”.

Municipal town planners who were involved in drawing up the new plan argued that “those living near transport corridors used their private vehicles and were unlikely to shift to public transport”.

Sources admitted that a higher FSI around the Metro transit corridors and railway stations wasn’t considered at the time of designing various planning standards in the new development plan. But the state government, which is the final authority on sanctioning the plan, appears to be in favour of a transit-oriented development (TOD) model.

An initial indication of the state’s divergent view came in September 2016. While sanctioning two Metro rail services — the Rs 10,986-crore D N Nagar-Bandra-Mankhurd corridor and the Rs 14,549-crore Wadala-Thane corridor — the cabinet granted an in-principle approval to providing additional floor space index for the development of properties within 500 meters of the proposed Metro rail corridors.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) under the Chief Minister, which is the nodal agency for the Metro projects, had originally demanded higher FSI around Metro corridors for raising monetary resources to fund the projects. The same concept was later proposed for monorail services and railway lines.

The government’s plan is to allow developments to construct up to four times the plot size or FSI 4 around such transit corridors and utilise 50 per cent of the premiums collected for funding various Metro projects. According to MMRDA sources, the premiums were factored in while finalising the financing model for Metro routes. Sources said that the civic officials reiterated their objection even on Wednesday.

With several Metro routes being planned in Mumbai, some committee members also raised questions over the impact of the enhanced FSI proposed on the city’s infrastructure. It was pointed out that applying the transit oriented development concept within 500-metre radius of transport corridors might just end up covering most parts of the city.

An alternative proposal for reducing the influence corridor to 100-150 metres is under consideration. The Fadnavis-led urban development department has already approved higher FSI for developments around 500 metres of transit corridors in Nagpur.

With the civic body’s development plan considering a universal FSI of 2 while designing the new plan, questions are also being raised on how the introduction of a higher variable FSI model would impact the development plan’s character. Further with a concept note of the draft development plan itself being challenged, experts felt that it would not be possible for the government to sanction any such modification without publishing a “draft excluded plan” as mandated in the Maharashtra Regional Town Planning Act and then inviting public suggestions and objections over it, which is a time consuming process.

Meanwhile, proposals for decongesting high-density commercial belts in the island city were also considered. While incentivising commercial developments in Mumbai, the plan now is to freeze FSI levels in high density zones while providing more FSI for such developments in other pockets.

Additional building rights could be extended for the reconstruction of buildings destroyed by a fire or a collapse. Sources said the development plan scrutiny committee is in favour of extended compensatory FSI of up to 35 per cent over the permissible FSI for such redevelopments.

Sources said some questions were also raised over the civic body’s proposal to allow gross plot area calculations including portions reserved for a public cause while computing a plot’s building right.

