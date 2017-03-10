Mumbai: Tailor held for sending abusive messages to politicians, official

THE MUMBAI Police Wednesday arrested a tailor who allegedly sent abusive messages to several persons, including Congress leaders Varsha Gaikwad, Gurudas Kamat and a deputy collector. According to the police, the accused, Narsingh Ghorala (35), was “upset” with these people because his relative could not contest the BMC polls. DCP (Zone 4) N Ambika said they arrested Ghorala Wednesday after tracking him to his Dharavi home. Ghorala, a tailor, works in a Chembur shop . “During his interrogation, he claimed he was upset the Congress did not give a ticket to his relative for the BMC polls in spite of his best efforts. He wanted to get back at Gaikwad and others who he felt were to be blamed for this,” said S Kamble, senior inspector, Wadala TT police station.

Gaikwad had approached the Wadala TT police station earlier this week after she received a string of abusive messages from an anonymous number on her phone. The police registered a case for harassment and started tracking the number from which the messages were sent. “Using technical help, we found that the messages had been sent from Dharavi. More tracking led us to Ghorala’s residence, from where we arrested him,” an officer linked to the probe said. The Wadala TT police found that Ghorala had been released on bail just a few days ago in a similar case. The 35-year-old had been arrested by unit 5 of the Mumbai crime branch and handed over to the Dadar police, which had registered an FIR earlier this month. In the Dadar case, a deputy collector who had been overseeing the process of filing nominations for the BMC polls had complained that she had received threatening messages just a day before the polls. In that case, the crime branch tracked the messages to Ghorala.

“In the Dadar case, Ghorala sent an abusive message to the woman as she had not allowed his relative to file her nomination because she forgot to carry her deposit slip. The relative, after failing to get a Congress ticket, had managed to secure nomination from another party, but was barred due to this technicality. Upset, Ghorala sent an abusive message to the official. Later, emboldened that he was not tracked down, he started messaging others. We produced him in court and have his custody till Friday,” the officer added.