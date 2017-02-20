Mumbai sweats it out at a high of 38.8 degrees C

Rising mercury levels in the city made for yet another sweltering day on Sunday, with maximum temperatures peaking at 38.8 degrees Celsius. Mumbai is currently one of the five hottest big cities in the country and the hottest in Maharashtra.

The maximum temperature recorded was 8.6 degrees Celsius above normal, India Meteorological Department (IMD) data indicated. IMD officials said the current “heat phenomenon” in Mumbai was mainly due to strong easterly winds that were forcing the sea breeze to set in late. On Saturday too, the city had recorded a maximum temperature of 38.8 degrees Celsius.

The weather station in Santacruz Sunday recorded a minimum of 19.5 degrees Celsius, while the maximum was 38.8 degrees Celsius. In Colaba, the minimum was 23.2 degrees Celsius and maximum 38.2 degrees Celsius. The humidity level in Colaba was 90 per cent, while in Santacruz it was at 64 per cent.

“The late setting in of the sea breeze, which brings in some coolness, is the reason behind the higher temperatures. The easterly component of winds are strong and they are countering the sea breeze,” said VK Rajeev, director, western region, IMD. IMD officials said while the sea breeze usually sets in at 1 pm, at present, it was setting in after 2 pm.

Until February 13, maximum temperatures had been hovering around 32 degrees Celsius. In a span of six days, the temperature shot up by 8 degrees Celsius. The Met department said there was an anti-cyclone wind circulation over Mumbai, which was one of the reasons why parts of north Konkan, such as Dahanu, were also witnessing high temperatures. Rajeev said the city would experience the excess heat till Tuesday.

The IMD added that the all-time record for the hottest February day is 39.6 degrees Celsius, which was recorded on February 25, 1996.