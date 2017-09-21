Mumbai sugar mills: All proposals, permissions to go online

Representational Image Representational Image

In a bid to bring more transparency in the sugar cooperative sector, the state government on Wednesday decided to process all the proposals and permissions related to sugar mills online. The decision was taken at a group of ministers meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The online process will be mandatory for all permissions and proposals related to sugar cooperative sector in Maharashtra from the 2017-18 sugarcane crushing season.

Announcing that sugarcane crushing season will commence from November 1, the government has given directives to sugar mills to pay cane cultivators a fair price remuneration (FPR) of Rs 2,550 per metric tonne. The FPR is determined by the Centre and is the base rate which sugar mills have to adhere to while making payments to sugarcane growers.

Fadnavis said, “The sugar mills should ensure that they make higher payments to cane cultivators and not default on the FRP.” To ensure adequate sugarcane stock for mills and to control prices, the government has decided not to allow transport of sugarcane from Maharashtra to other states.

In 2017-18, the estimated sugarcane cultivation is on 9.02 lakh hectares. The total cane production would be 722 lakh tonne and sugar production is likely to be 73.04 lakh metric tonne.The total sugarcane crushing in 2017-18 is expected to increase by 94 per cent compared to the 2016-17 season. The total sugar factories that would be operating are 170.

Till March 2017, 90 sugar cooperative mills have Rs 6,100 crore uncleared loans. The state government will discuss with the Centre on restructuring of loans, providing short-term loans to the sugar cooperative, and becoming a guarantor. The sugar mills would deposit 3 per cent or Rs 50 per tonne sugar in the Farmers Development Board. They have agreed to contribute Rs 4 per per tonne towards the CM Relief Fund.

Fadnavis said, “The sugarcane cultivation will have to be switched completely to drip irrigation in the next three years. The state government is already providing subsidies to farmers. More assistance would be provided from the state government to help the farmers. The sugar cooperative sector should also come forward to promote drip irrigation in cane cultivation.”

