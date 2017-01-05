Mumbai: Students spread rail safety message

Along with the help of Government Railway Police, messages against trespassing , performing stunts and supporting security of women were propagated. Express Along with the help of Government Railway Police, messages against trespassing , performing stunts and supporting security of women were propagated. Express

Padmanath Kakad(11), a student at St.Mary’s School in Masgaon, remembers a woman falling inside the compartment of a ladies’ coach when he was on board a local with his mother. The female was speaking on the phone and standing on the footboard when her leg slipped and she fell inside. “She could have been hurt. Commuters do get hurt on locals because they are not careful. Our message will be to tell them to be careful,” he said.

At least 20 students from the school staged a ‘band performance’ at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) and Churchgate on Wednesday to express the motto to ‘Be Safe’. Along with Government Railway Police (GRP), messages against trespassing , performing stunts and supporting security of women were propagated.

“We understand that many commuters lose their lives or are injured due to railway related accidents. Most of the time they are careless and are unaware their lives are at risk. Our performance is to enlighten this issue,” said Niyansh Jain (11).

Music performances from two other schools Anjuman-E-Islam, CST and Regina Pacis Convent High School, Byculla were also staged at the station. It was also to mark the ‘raising day’ of the GRP.

“We believe that many lives are lost on tracks for which awareness among commuters must be raised. Before getting the students here, they were informed about what is the cause of this projection and how people were to benefit from it,” said Albert Disa, a teacher at the school.