Mumbai: Students propose ‘second habitat’ for humans, win award in NASA competition

STUDENTS FROM a suburban school, who have proposed alternative systems for human settlement in space, have won a competition organised by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). A group of three 13-year-olds has bagged the second prize in the 7th grade section of the NASA Ames Space Settlement Contest 2017 for their proposal of building an artificial system that could become a ‘second habitat’ for human species.

The Class VII students — Anay Sodani, Swayam Mohanty and Sai Charan Bhogavalli — of Narayana e-Techno School, Borivli, proposed a system ‘Accredo’ which would be built by 2050 and revolve around Mars.

The team has proposed to make use of space debris for its construction and would have all the amenities for human sustenance. In the process, the students have designed a specialised machinery for capturing debris called the ‘DEBRICATCHER’.

“We have proposed a three-torus system. Two of the torus (a circular structure resembling a donut) will be used for residential purpose and one will be designated for commercial activities. The space in between can be used for agriculture,” said Anay, adding that it took the team a year to prepare the thesis.

Fourteen-year-old Sarah Thomas won the second prize for her project ‘ZION’ in the individual category for the grade 9 section of the international competition, which received 1,500 submissions from around 6,000 students. The entries are judged by NASA scientists. Two other groups from the school earned honorary mention in the contest, the results of which were recently released.

“Students and teachers have put in a lot of effort into the competition. The management felicitated them at a function held in the school,” said principal Meenu Chhazed, adding that the students may soon get a chance to visit the NASA space centre.

“The winners are invited to make oral presentations at a conference held in NASA in the US. We are awaiting the invitation,” said Chhazed.

