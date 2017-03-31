Mumbai: Students help slum children hone soft skills

COLLEGE STUDENTS in the city have come up with an initiative to reach out to students of municipal schools, and help hone their soft skills. Through a four-day event, students from five city colleges will mentor 270 civic school students, with the aim to bring children from economically backward classes at par with their counterparts from private and public schools in terms of competence and skills. “Students from municipal schools have fewer resources at their disposal compared with students from private and public schools. Hence, their skill-set is less polished,” says Kavish Kashmiri, the president of the Rotaract Club of HR College.

It is to bridge this gap that the student Rotaract Clubs of five city colleges — KC College, Hinduja College, Ruia College, HR College and NM College — have planned a four-day event called Echo, in association with the Rotary Club of Bombay. “From municipal schools in Colaba, Bandra and Byculla, 270 students will participate in the event between April 4 and 7,’ says Yash Shah, president of Rotaract Club, Hinduja College, and a first-year MCom student. The children chosen for the event are from various slums in the three areas. Each college will send seven mentors, who will take care of six municipal school students each.

To interact with the children better, the students are first trying to understand the environment from which they hail. “Since two weeks before the event is to begin, we have been spending four-five hours a day with the children in the slums. This helps us understand their lifestyles and their limitations,” says Shah. The collegians also teach the school children basic English and computer skills. “The ultimate goal is to improve the skills of the children. We are talking about skill-based activities,” says Minu Madlani, principal of Hinduja College. Both Kashmiri and Shah say their aim is to raise awareness about the inequalities in education and implement sustainable solutions to bridge the gap. But the solution has been designed to engage the children rather than tutor them, they say. Through several fun activities, the children will be taught about health and hygiene. They will also be offered career counselling, says Shah. Fashions shows, games and prizes are planned. Children will also have a platform to showcase their talent. A grand finale is planned on April 8 for the children, adds Shah.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now