Mumbai street named after man who worked for first railway line in India

ONE OF those streets that many have heard of but few have visited, Falkland Road in south central Mumbai is a stretch whose reputation has witnessed several highs and lows over the century. Unknown to most, the road derives its name from former Bombay Governor Lucius Cary, popular as Lord Falkland, the 10th Viscount Falkland. The Viscount Falkland was a former royal family in Scotland. Cary was governor of Bombay from 1848 to 1853.

Not much is known about him, but as Avkash Jadhav, history professor at St Xavier’s College, says, “He was instrumental in planning and mapping of the first railway line in India, the Great Indian Peninsula Railway, to connect the city to the mofussils, in 1853.” The road was a popular one in the 19th century Bombay.

“The road was frequented by many as it had many drama theatres. The theatres were built for Europeans and Indians to enjoy drama,” says Rafique Baghdadi, a historian. According to Jadhav, “This is why the place was also called ‘Playhouse’, even though many think it is a connotation for the red light district.”

He says the road later became the focal point around which a red light district was formed, where sex workers from all over the world gathered. “In a sense, it was the first globalised part of Bombay. People from all over the world would be present in this street,” says Jadhav. It soon developed a reputation as an “area of vice”. Mohammed Musharraf, owner of a laundry shop on the road, says, “Till about 10 years ago, few could enter this area. Not only was it a red light district, many vices such as smoking, drugs were common. Only businesses such as medical shops and laundries existed.”

However, in recent years, the area has become more gentrified. Kashina Karim, who works at NGO Prerna, which works to provide a better life to the children of the sex workers, says, “The sex work has reduced, one reason being that the rents have spiralled to an unaffordable rate.”

As Bombay changed to Mumbai, Falkland Road too got a new name, and is now known as Patthe Bapurao Marg. A signboard bearing both names could be seen in the area. “Patthe Bapurao was a Marathi poet who would write ballads and the road was named after him to give it a regional touch and could possibly have been done because of the presence of many theatres on the street,” says Jadhav.

