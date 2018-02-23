Mumbai: Stock broker accuses wife of illegally accessing his I-T returns

Representational Image Representational Image

A stock broker in Byculla has accused his estranged wife of illegally acquiring his income tax returns and using it in their ongoing divorce proceedings after allegedly illegally acquiring his e-filing username and password. The alleged hacking came to light last year when the broker received a notice demanding maintenance which had copies of his IT returns for three financial years.

The stock broker got married to a Surat-based woman in 2013. The man claimed in his complaint that the couple were estranged because of his wife’s refusal to stay in Byculla with his parents. “She began to live with her parents in Surat… and only returned after the man persuaded her to come back,” said an officer at Byculla police station, giving details about the man’s complaint. In 2014, she did not return from Surat, the police said.

In 2016, the stock broker filed for divorce. The woman registered a case of domestic violence against him and his parents. In May 2017, the police said, the stock broker got a notice demanding maintenance from the woman. Inquiries with his CA revealed the password of his e-filing account had been changed without his knowledge. “It is only then that the complainant looked through his inbox and found that last year he had got an email from the IT e-filing website saying his password had been changed,” said the official.

On Tuesday, the broker filed a complaint against his wife who, he suspects illegally acquired his login credentials.

