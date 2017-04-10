Mumbai: Spread of app-based autos hailed by many

Switching to an app-based service has given drivers flexibility in work timings. Deepak Joshi Switching to an app-based service has given drivers flexibility in work timings. Deepak Joshi

FOR NIKITA Chitre, a daily commuter from Vidyavihar station, travelling has become easier since she switched to booking rickshaws through an app-based service. Instead of walking up to the rickshaw stand or waiting till a driver agrees to ferry her, Chitre says she gets the three wheeler — cheaper than an air-conditioned cab — to pick her up from her desired location.

After offering autorickshaw services in and around Thane since the last year, taxi aggregator Ola has brought the facility to the city’s western suburbs, starting it last month in Andheri.

“I like the Ola auto service as it comes to my doorstep on time and follows the same cost model as that of any other rickshaw. It also takes me to the required destination without the need to convince the driver,” Chitre says.

Another commuter, Ankia Palande, too says she is happy to find an autorickshaw service that does not refuse to ply.

“I booked one such rickshaw first on an experimental basis. They asked the same cost and did not refuse the journey, though the route was packed with evening traffic. While I have not stopped hailing rickshaws from the road, app-based services are a welcome option,” Palande says.

Many auto-rickshaw drivers are also happy with the change, saying it means more earnings, smaller waiting time and reduced fuel costs for them.

“I had to learn operating a smartphone after I switched to this. Accepting rides, seeing the fare costs or even learning to log in were some functions I had to understand. It was difficult earlier, but now I can self- operate,” says Anil Maurya (38), who has been a rickshaw driver with Ola for the past four months.

Independent operations and flexibility of work timings remain the advantages of the switch, drivers claim. “When not mobile-based, we had to hunt for passengers or wait in rickshaw stands for long sometimes. In this, passengers themselves opt for our rides and an electronic meter justifies the fare charged. I am earning almost double of what I would earn before on a daily basis, as I get to ferry more rides,” Jayprakash Yadva, another rickshaw driver with Ola, says.

However, the drivers are scared of the implementation of the new Maharashtra City Taxi scheme 2017. Higher permit costs and colour change of the vehicles would be difficult to follow if they are chargeable, the drivers say.

“We are still not clear as to the details of the regulation.We will follow the required process if asked to,” Anil adds.

App to book kaali-peelis ready

Mumbai: Taxi unions in the city have developed a mobile application to book kaali-peelis for commuters. The app, which will allow commuters to book the taxis, will also include a panic button for safety and ride-recording features.

“We are awaiting due approvals by the government. Once that is through, the app will be in place by April end,” K K Tiwari, Swabhiman Taxi Rickshaw Sanghatana leader, said. On Friday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had announced in the Legislative council that the Maharashtra government was in the process of developing another mobile app for black-and-yellow taxis.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now