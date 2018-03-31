Mumbai: Speeding bike hits divider, rider & friend die

Police said the rider was moving at a high speed when he lost control of the bike and hit the divider leading to the deaths. Police said the rider was moving at a high speed when he lost control of the bike and hit the divider leading to the deaths.

Two young men in their twenties died in the wee hours of Friday when their bike hit a divider near Lalbaug bridge in Byculla. Police said the rider, Yasin Khan (25), alias Raju, was moving at a high speed when he lost control of the bike and hit the divider leading to the deaths.

Byculla police said the accident happened around 2.30 am on Friday near Jijamata Udyaan at the Byculla bridge.

Khan, who works as a mechanic, along with his friend Vijay Chaudhekar (20), who is unemployed, were returning to their Agripada residence from Mumbra.

They had gone to attend a function in Mumbra and were returning on their friend’s bike, said A Shingte, senior inspector, Byculla police station.

Shingte added that as they reached the Byculla bridge, the bike hit a divider.

“Based on the statement of the driver of a car that was behind them, Khan was going at a speed of above 100 kmph,” Shingte said. As a result of the impact, the duo were flung off the bike and suffered serious injuries.

Both were unconscious at the spot and were rushed to the JJ Hospital. While Khan was declared dead on arrival, Chaudhekar was given treatment for injuries he sustained. However, a few hours later, Chaudhekar too died.

Byculla police registered an FIR against Khan for causing death due to negligence and rash and negligent driving. “Since the accused too is dead in this case, an abated chargesheet will be filed in the matter,” said an officer from Byculla police.

