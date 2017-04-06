Mumbai: South African youth held with Rs 4-crore drugs part of a larger racket, say officials

Victor Van Niekerk. Victor Van Niekerk.

The 26-year-old South African who was found carrying around 12 kg of psychotropic drugs worth about Rs 4 crore by the authorities at Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport is believed to be part of a larger drugs racket, officials said.

Victor Van Niekerk, who was intercepted by the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) with 11.918 kg of Methaqualone inside his check-in baggage, had received the drugs from another person in Delhi, customs officials who questioned him said. The psychotropic drugs are believed to be worth around Rs 4 crore and are valued much more in the international market.

“He had received instructions from a person based in South Africa about the operation. He got the consignment from another person in a hotel in Delhi,” an AIU official said. The accused had received a WhatsApp message with detailed instructions sent by another person in South Africa regarding what to do after he reached Addis Ababa.

According to officials, Niekerk arrived in New Delhi on March 15 from South Africa. Towards the end of March, he had been staying at a hotel in Karol Bagh.

Niekerk claims to have received the drugs from a Nigerian national who was acting as an intermediary between him and the person who supplied the drugs, officials said. The address of the person who allegedly gave Niekerk the drugs is being tracked and officials are checking call records of the arrested youth and CCTC footage from the hotel.

Officials believe that Niekerk may have carried out similar operations in the past. The youth had arrived in Mumbai from Delhi around 12.30 am on the intervening night of April 3 and 4 in an Indigo flight and was due to fly to Addis Ababa on an Ethiopian Airlines flight at 5 am before he was stopped and searched by the AIU during customs check.

“While at the customs queue, the accused was nervously looking towards the officials and we monitored his behaviour which roused our suspicions,” the AIU official said. Upon searching his check-in baggage, 12 packets of a white crystalline powder, believed to be Methaqualone, a recreational drug popularly known as Mandrax, was found concealed beneath round-neck T-shirts. The packets were made of blue-coloured carbon paper.

Niekerk also owns a restaurant in Cape Town. The accused, arrested under the NDPS Act, was produced in court on April 5 and remanded in judicial custody till April 19.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now