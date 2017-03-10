Mumbai: Software engineer murdered, live-in partner held

A 30-year-old software engineer was allegedly murdered by her live-in partner in Badlapur Wednesday. Accused Vijay Kharkad (22) allegedly strangulated Poonam Gajbhiye with a scarf and fled the house. He then confided in his friend about the murder, who informed the police. Kharkad was arrested on Thursday. DCP Sunil Bharadwaj said, “It appears that Vijay wanted to get married to Poonam. She, however, wanted to back out of the relationship as her family did not approve of Vijay. They would have frequent fights over this. On Wednesday night, Vijay murdered Poonam after a fight.” An officer said Gajbhiye was from Nashik. She worked at an IT firm in Kanjurmarg. Kharkad repaired mobile phones for a living. The police said he had confessed to the crime and was charged with murder.