Mumbai: Smoke from landing gear halts AI plane on CSIA runway

A Delhi-Mumbai Air India plane (AI 665) carrying 182 passengers, including crew, was asked to halt after landing on the main runway at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA) Tuesday. Flight operations at the airport were then carried out on the secondary runway until the main runway could be used again.

Officials from the airport said the pilot was asked to halt after smoke was seen from the aircraft. “At 10.03 am, AI-665 after landing on Runway 27 was asked to hold as smoke was observed from the landing gear by the Air Traffic Control (ATC). The secondary runway was in use and by 11 am, the main runway was operational,” a senior official of the Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) said.

All passengers were safely deboarded. Officials said the aircraft was towed away from the main runway within an hour. However, officials of Air India said the aircraft had a technical snag and no smoke was seen. “There was no smoke coming out of the aircraft. It was a technical error and was corrected,” a senior Air India (AI) official said.

This is the second instance in a week when operations of an Air India plane was affected due to technical errors. On February 11, the take-off of an Ahmedabad-bound Air India plane was affected after smoke was seen in the cockpit. “A detailed analysis is being done to find the reasons. Its repeated occurrence has no particular significance,” an Air India official added.

