Mumbai: Skywalks to link Metro 3 stations to airport

The underground stations of Metro 3 at the international and domestic airports in the city will be linked by skywalks, which will provide better connectivity for flyers headed to the airport, said an official from the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC). “We are proposing to have skywalks with escalators, elevators and travelators. We have planned it in such a way that commuters with heavy luggage can reach the airport without much effort. This will encourage commuters even from Cuffe Parade to travel to the airport by the Metro,” said a senior official from the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC). These interchanges will not be provided at Sahar Road station. “This station will be used more by local residents and people working nearby. It will not have connectivity to the airport,” he explained.

Meanwhile, three stations in the package will be among the deepest stations of the 33.5-km corridor. While the deepest station on the corridor is Shitladevi Metro station at 29.9-metre, International Airport station, Sahar Road station and Domestic Airport station will range between 28-30 metre. “The airport operator, Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), has a masterplan for the area. Above our station, they will be making three levels of basement parking. This way no land will go waste,” said S K Gupta, Director (Projects), MMRC.

While other stations will be at a depth of around 20-24 metre, commuter travelling by the Metro will not experience any change in height. Further, contributing to the station’s increased depth are a series of water pipelines laid underground. There are two huge pipelines of 2.7 and 2.4 metre diameter and five smaller pipelines of 60 cm to 1.4 metre diameter in the area where station construction is to take place. To work around these pipes, the MMRC is constructing a unique truss structure to support them.

“We could not divert these pipes as there was no space for diversion, besides there will be a loss of water pressure if sharp bends are introduced in diversion. The bridge is erected above the pipelines and hangers are provided to support them, thereby shifting the support system from the ground to the structure above. Once the station construction is completed below, the area will be filled back and the support from top will not be needed,” he added.

Meanwhile, the MMRC has completed 18 per cent of construction of the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ corridor. It includes 60 per cent of secant piling, 6,32,716 cubic metre of excavation and 800 metre of tunnelling by eight Tunnel Boring Machines. Of the 26 underground stations, MMRC has begun work on all except Kalbadevi station, where work will start after residents of 17 buildings in Girgaum and Kalbadevi are rehabilitated.

The other two Metro projects under construction in the city — Metro 2A and 7 — are also progressing fast. Metro 7 has completed 50 per cent of its construction, including advanced stages of work at three stations — Aarey Colony, Pushpa Park and Mahananda. Metro 2A has also completed 39 per cent work with construction in advanced stages at four stations, including Goregaon, Kasturi Park, IC Colony and Eksar.

