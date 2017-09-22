Mumbai: Six-year-old boy collapses in school, dies

The boy’s lung was found in an abnormal state indicating a kind of lung infection. Samples of other organs in the child’s body have been preserved for further forensic analysis at JJ hospital. (Representational) The boy’s lung was found in an abnormal state indicating a kind of lung infection. Samples of other organs in the child’s body have been preserved for further forensic analysis at JJ hospital. (Representational)

A six-year-old boy died after he collapsed in a Chandivali school Thursday. Swarang Ratandeep Dalvi, a Class I student of Pawar Public School, fell unconscious while playing with a friend during recess around 10 am. After the boy collapsed, his friend alerted officials who then took him to the school’s medical room, said principal Madhura Phadke. The boy was rushed to the Hiranandani hospital, where he was declared dead.

“The boy was playing with his friend when he felt giddy and collapsed. CCTV footage shows the same. He was rushed to the medical room and thereafter, upon the medical officer’s advice, he was rushed to the hospital,” said Phadke. The boy’s father, Ratandeep Dalvi, is a staff member of the school, spoke on the same lines. A member of Swarang’s family said the boy did not have any injury on his body and the family did not suspect foul play or hold the school responsible for the death. According to a spokesperson from Dr L H Hiranandani Hospital, the boy was declared dead after 10 am on Thursday after the school authorities rushed him to the hospital.

A post-mortem was conducted at Rajawadi hospital. According to the reports, there were no head injuries, external or internal injuries that led to the boy’s instantaneous death. “It seems that the boy suffered from an existing disease that might have led to his death. But the actual cause of death is difficult to assess at this point,” a doctor from Rajawadi hospital said.

The boy’s lung was found in an abnormal state indicating a kind of lung infection. Samples of other organs in the child’s body have been preserved for further forensic analysis at JJ hospital. “The fall might have been a precursor, but that did not cause his death,” autopsy findings said. The Saki Naka police station has registered a case of accidental death. “The school has told us that the boy collapsed while playing in the corridor during recess. The in-house doctor administered first-aid and tried to revive him but when that did not work, the school authorities rushed him to hospital where he was declared dead,” said N D Reddy, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone X.

The boy’s body was handed over to his family after a post-mortem on Wednesday. Reddy said viscera sample had been sent to the Kalina Forensic Science Laboratory for further investigation to understand the cause of the child’s death. He added that the boy had suffered from a severe bout of pneumonia a few days ago and had not recovered completely. “We are shocked,” said the school principal adding that the parents of the child had not recorded any medical history with the school.

